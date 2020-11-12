Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park receives loan of Shooting Star jet

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park will soon display an American jet trainer, a Lockheed T-33 jet, named the Shooting Star.

It was a plane commonly used during World War II.

“The jet aircraft that is coming is a T-33, a Shooting Star. It was a trainer jet, a two-seater and it’s combat version FC-80,” said Darian Hylton." It was purchased by the Candian Royal Air Force, and then in 1964 installed in Maryland at their War Memorial."

The plane is on loan from the Museum of United States Air Force. It had recently been on display in Cumberland, Maryland.

Darian Hylton says the Veterans Memorial Park serves as a coping mechanism for veterans, and the addition of the Shooting Star is a way to honor those paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have served our community nationally, and now we’re serving locally,” Hylton said.

The plane is expected to arrive in Pikeville in the next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.