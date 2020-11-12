Advertisement

Parks close in Morehead due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(mgn image)
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Morehead announced a closing Thursday due to COVID-19 red zone restrictions.

They decided to close their parks beginning Thursday. This includes outside basketball courts, skateparks and playground equipment.

Officials also announced that they have had an increase in COVID-19 cases and are trying to prevent the spread.

If you have any questions you should contact their parks and recreation office.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: ‘This entire state is in danger’ as Kentucky reports another record number of new COVID-19 cases
Road Closed
Update: Deadly crash on Hwy. 119 in Bell County
Gov. Andy Beshear released this guidance during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear releases Thanksgiving guidance, Lexington Rescue Mission makes changes to annual holiday dinner
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Ky. Supreme Court: Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions are legal
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

A commercial truck crash closed a lane of US-25E in Knox County Thursday Evening.
One northbound lane of US-25E in Knox County closed due to truck wreck
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City...
US 460 in Morgan County closing for weeks due to culvert replacement
From performing CPR to giving blood, there are a lot of ways a person can save a life when an...
Lifesaving CPR, blood donation still urged, needed during pandemic
New business coming to Industrial Park
New potential business coming to Coalfields Regional Industrial Park