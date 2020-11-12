Parks close in Morehead due to increase in COVID-19 cases

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Morehead announced a closing Thursday due to COVID-19 red zone restrictions.

They decided to close their parks beginning Thursday. This includes outside basketball courts, skateparks and playground equipment.

Officials also announced that they have had an increase in COVID-19 cases and are trying to prevent the spread.

If you have any questions you should contact their parks and recreation office.

