New business coming to Coalfields Regional Industrial Park

New business coming to Industrial Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a meeting on October 29th, the Perry County Fiscal Court along with the Coalfields Industrial Board met to discuss the use of the Coalfields Regional Industrial Park. Both parties agreeing to use it for a new potential business.

Perry County owns half of the land while the Industrial Board owned the other half.

“We all know the hurdles we face in east Kentucky and not only does it have to be a team effort with us...it has to be a team effort in east Kentucky. We’re really trying to pursue that and do that in the recruitment of jobs.” Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said.

“If we don’t work together...we’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We just have a simple philosophy...if it’s good for the city of Hazard...it’s good for the county...if it’s good for the county...it’s good for the city of Hazard.” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

“I know there’s been businesses that has been extremely hurt during the pandemic but there’s also businesses that this is causing to grow and so we’re actively seeking anything that we can to grow the opportunities through this.” Alexander said.

The business plans to either put in a new facility or expand a current one and is projected to retain 200 jobs and create 100 more.

“If people move back here to work...they’re gonna buy gas at the gas station...they’re gonna go to the grocery store...they’re gonna go to the mom-and-pop shops. If they’re going out of town...they’re taking that money with them but if they live here in our town the money will trickle down to everybody else.” Mobelini said.

The name of that potential business has not been revealed to the public.

