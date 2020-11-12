Martin County’s Trey James signs with Rick Pitino and Iona

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - After decommitting from Wake Forest in April, Martin County’s Trey James found a new home at the end of July in Iona. He made that commitment official on Thursday, signing with Rick Pitino and the Gaels.

Congratulations to @MartinCoBball’s Trey James (@Trey50James) on signing with Rick Pitino and @IonaGaelsMBB. Here are some pictures from Trey’s signing. More coming from the Martin County big man tonight at 6 on @WYMT. pic.twitter.com/xPPlzao6vo — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) November 12, 2020

“It’s a really big relief just going ahead and getting it over with. I don’t have to worry about going out to a game and if I have a bad night, and having to spend the whole night worrying, well what if they decide they don’t want me anymore and stuff like that," James said about committing before the season. “So it just feels a whole lot better to be able to just go out and play and not having to worry about anything other than just winning the game.”

James averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game, breaking the state’s career blocks record and leading Martin County to their first 15th Region title since 1983. James and Martin County are looking for back-to-back 15th Region titles in the 2020-21 season.

