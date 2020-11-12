Advertisement

Man accused of stalking woman at work

Shawn Mathis is accused of stalking a woman at work.
Shawn Mathis is accused of stalking a woman at work.
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is accused of stalking.

Deputies arrested Shawn Mathis late Tuesday night after they received a call from a security guard at a business off Greta Lane.

The guard said a man was harassing a woman who worked there.

Employees say the man tried contacting the woman several times over two weeks.

It is believed Mathis damaged the woman’s car as well.

Mathis is charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing and stalking.

