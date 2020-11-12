Advertisement

Local veteran creates “Shred the Silence” podcast

“It’s okay to ask for help”
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Former Army Combat Medic, Moises Cerezo is using his military experience to help “Shred the Silence” on topics like suicide and PTSD.

According to Team Red White and Blue non-profit, more than 250,000 active duty service members transition out of the military every year. Many of them face physical and mental challenges.

“In today’s society it’s frowned upon when you see a male cry or a soldier in distress and freaking out and wants to go get mental help and it’s okay to ask for help,” said Cerezo.

Cerezo says he faced his own struggles after retiring from the military in 2013.

“When you lose a patient, that’s tremendous right?, suicide attempts, losing friends to PTSD after getting out after they come home from the war, a divorce,” said Cerezo.

Recently Cerezo created a “Shred the Silence” podcast.

“I was like you know what, I’ll start a podcast interviewing veterans and allowing them a platform to tell their stories, their accomplishments but also share their failures and their struggles,” said Cerezo.

Wednesday Cerezo recorded his fourth segment with Former Army Master Sergeant Evan Kirk.

“It seems like one of the biggest things that have affected you from your deployments was that time away from the family,” said Cerezo.

“It can just be the fact of multiple deployments and how often you were away from your families,” said Kirk “I missed a good part of my older son’s high school and my younger son’s middle school.”

Cerezo hopes these podcasts will help anyone shred their silence, not just veterans.

“My purpose is to impact others, the audience and have them learn something about themselves or learn a different coping mechanism or a different technique to help overcome,” said Cerezo.

Shred the Silence” podcasts can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. If you or anyone you know is interested in coming on the show contact Cerezo by clicking here.

