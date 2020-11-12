Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health Departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two new deaths on Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported a new death which brings the county’s death toll to 15. Health officials also reported 11 new cases from Wednesday and 21 new cases from Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 1,081.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the sixth COVID-19 related death in Rockcastle County. The death was a 93-year-old woman and a resident of Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. There are also four new cases and three probable cases in the county with three of the positive cases being from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. This brings the county’s total to 315 with 38 of those active. Clay County has 14 new cases and eight probable cases bringing the total to 748 with 315 of those active. Jackson County reported two new cases and eight probable cases bringing the total to 337 with 81 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,028 with 179 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 31 new cases and 14 probable cases. Knott County has eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 437 with 67 of those active. Lee County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 189 with 21 of those active. There is one new case in Leslie County bringing the total to 159 with 24 of those active. Letcher County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 361 with 44 of those active. There are three new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 109 with 14 of those active. Perry County has 16 new cases bringing the total to 684 with 36 of those active. Wolfe County has three new cases bringing the total to 109 with 36 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 77 new cases from Wednesday and Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 1,925 with 608 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 21 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 1,026 with 194 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.