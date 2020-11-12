Letcher County VFW post holding fundraiser for Veterans in nursing homes

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Even on Veterans Day, veterans are still giving back to their communities.

“Our post has always been really big on promoting fundraisers for our local veterans and beyond,” said Darren Adkins, the Senior Vice Commander at post 5829.

The post in Whitesburg is currently hosting a blanket drive that they will give to Veterans at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard and other disabled Veterans in nursing homes.

“What is really great part is it’s not only blankets that have been purchased but there’s also some brand new handmade quilts in there. So that means people took a little extra love to make sure that these blankets went to the right people,” said Adkins

The fundraiser started October 15th and the deadline to donate is December 1st with distribution starting shortly after for an early Christmas present.

“It’s really an important issue for us because mini disabled and elderly people in nursing homes they tend to be forgotten people and more so for veterans as well because many of them have families that are unable to visit especially now and there are some in nursing homes they don’t even have families,” said Adkins

The post has reached more than 120 blankets, but Adkins has his eyes on a bigger goal.

“Well our initial goal that we had set was for 100 blankets in the community the support was just phenomenal. We beat that record in two weeks so let’s put the challenge a little higher. Let’s go two hundred. That means that’s more veterans in nursing homes not just in Letcher County, in Perry County but also in that county that we can get these blankets too,” said Adkins.

To donate blankets to the VFW, visit their Facebook page, or drop them off between 5 and 10 p.m.

