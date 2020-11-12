Ky. Supreme Court: Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions are legal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Commonwealth’s highest court released their decision in a high profile case brought before them earlier this year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear properly declared a state of emergency in March and validly invoked powers granted to him under state law.

“The Governor’s orders were, and continue to be, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Kentucky citizens,” the court wrote in a 103-page decision in the case. “This type of highly contagious etiological hazard is precisely the type of emergency that requires a statewide response and properly serves as a basis for the Governor’s actions under KRS Chapter 39A.”

The newspaper also reports the decision means dozens of emergency orders from the governor will remain in effect.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and attorneys for several businesses that have filed lawsuits disputing the orders took the case before the court back in September, questioning the way they were issued and implemented.

