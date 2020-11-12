Kentucky senator pre-files bill to raise minimum wage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Reggie Thomas believes it is time to raise the minimum wage.

Thomas says he is pre-filing legislation to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour in increments over the next five years.

Kentucky’s minimum wage has not changed in 13 years at $7.25 an hour, but Sen. Thomas says it is time for the poorest workers in the state to get a raise.

Thomas is proposing an eventual rise to $15 an hour but it will be done a little at a time. If passed, the first increment would be next July at $9.50 an hour. He says it is ridiculous to pay someone $7.25 an hour for them to continue to live in poverty or to have to supplement their income in other ways.

Thomas says despite a Republican supermajority in both the Senate and House, he is optimistic about the bill’s chances for passage.

“You know I’m going to be positive. I think we can get some dialogue on this. I think the Republicans in Kentucky want to see people earning a livable wage. I think they want to see people make a decent wage for what they do," said Sen. Thomas.

Thomas says minimum wages are passing into other southern states with Arkansas and Florida legislatures believing it is time to raise the wage.

The bill would also provide an avenue to raise tip wages to $5 an hour by 2024.

