Floyd County Clerk and Sheriff’s Office’s closed through the weekend
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook this morning that some of their offices will be closed for the remainder of the week.
The sheriff offices in McDowell will be closed until Monday, November 16th.
The County Clerk’s office will also be closed until Monday.
If you need anything, the Prestonsburg offices will still be operating under their normal hours.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.