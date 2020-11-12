Drier and cooler Thursday ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was pretty soggy for parts of the region yesterday, but skies are clearing out and the temperatures are coming down.

Today and Tonight

It might take a little longer for some, but the clouds should thin out today. I don’t think we completely get rid of them, but the sun will peek through. It will not be nearly as warm as it was earlier this week. Highs will only get to about 60 this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will be around tonight as lows dip into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday and Saturday look pretty good. After a few morning clouds on Friday, skies turn mostly sunny. We’ll add a few clouds back into the mix on Saturday ahead of another cold front on Sunday. That is when our next best rain chances are. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the low 60s while Sunday could soar into the upper 60s ahead of the front.

High pressure takes over Monday and keeps us dry and sunny for most of next week. It will be much cooler though, with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the 30s.

