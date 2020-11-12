Advertisement

Dolly Parton to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The mayor of Nashville, Tenn., has declared Aug. 5 as Dolly Parton Day in Music City. WTVF-TV report Mayor David Briley was with the country singer and actress on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, when he signed the proclamation. Briley called her one of "Tennessee's greatest education and literacy advocates." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NBC announced which celebrities will be taking part in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, including Dolly Parton.

Also set to appear at the Thanksgiving tradition are:

  • Jimmy Fallon and The Roots
  • Pentatonix
  • Patti Labelle
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Santa

Parade organizers say the event will be reimagined for 2020 with no crowds lining the streets to watch the parade. However, the event will be available to watch from home.

The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

