Could a faster McDonald’s drive-thru be coming to a restaurant near you?

(WVLT/CNN) - A new report released this year put McDonald’s in the middle of the pack when it comes to drive-thru wait times. But that all might soon change.

On Monday, McDonald’s unveiled a plan to improve the drive-thru experience for its restaurants.

CNN reported that the company is testing express lines for people who place digital orders ahead of time, as well as designating pickup spots and automated ordering. Drive-thrus have become extremely important in the wake of the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, CNN reported that McDonald’s was losing customers to fast-casual eateries and higher-end burger joints, and it was also facing competition during breakfast.

According to the report, it took about 349 seconds, on average, to get through a McDonald’s drive-thru this year. That’s more than time spent at Taco Bell and KFC.

