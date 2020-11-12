Cooler temperatures continue, more sunshine Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will stick around for a little bit, but more sunshine is on the way tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. The clouds will clear out tomorrow which will allow for mostly sunny skies!

Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s with those clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

Clouds will move back in Saturday as a cold front moves into the mountains. It might get a little windy Saturday night into Sunday ahead of this next cold front. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 50s.

Sunday clouds will increase and a few showers are possible as that cold front arrives. Highs will be in the upper 60s early with temperatures dropping behind the front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and dry weather returns Monday with highs only getting into the lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

The cooler temperatures continue throughout the week with highs only getting into the 50s. The dry and sunny weather also continues throughout the workweek.

