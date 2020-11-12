CDC hopes new guidelines mean changes to your Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s the time when we all gather around the table to be with loved ones and give thanks, but this year Thanksgiving may look very different for thousands of families.

As COVID-19 cases are surging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting very serious in its new guidance released this week for Thanksgiving 2020. The agency is warning the only safe option is gathering with just the people in your household.

If you feel like you just can’t keep Thanksgiving to those in your own home, the CDC advises us to wear a mask and to social distance. If you do host a gathering and it’s not warm enough to be outside, the CDC says limit guests, open windows and have one person serve food. If you go to someone else’s home, wear a mask correctly when not eating, avoid areas where food is made and use disposable plates, cups and utensils.

Even though people know COVID-19 hospitalizations are up and the worst idea may be having people travel out of state to your home, Thanksgiving is a cherished tradition and the thought of not seeing parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles is hard.

“A lot of families are going to be divided,” said Dr. Charles Pemberton, a Clinical Counselor with Dimensions Family Therapy in Louisville. “I’ve had several people I’ve worked with already, where the husband feels one way and the wife feels another.”

Pemberton said when you get into extended families it’s going to be an even bigger issue. He advises families to talk about plans now before the holiday, to know what to expect because you don’t want to arrive at someone’s home and find out your ideas about what’s safe, don’t match up with theirs.

From all the political push and pull we’ve seen, many folks are wearing out, but Pemberton said now is not the time to go by guidelines in public like wearing your mask at the grocery store while ignoring guidelines at small gatherings.

“People are just looking for reasons not to follow the guidelines because that’s what we do,” Pemberton said. “We look for reasons to find easy ways out.”

The clinical counselor and high school coach knows that can be dangerous. Pemberton is currently in quarantine after finding out he was exposed to someone who tested positive. He warned that attending Thanksgiving lunch on one side of the family and dinner on the other is risky.

“They’re not going to know that they’ve been exposed for several days,” Pemberton said. “I was exposed last week, I didn’t hear about it until the first of this week.”

Pemberton said one way to deal with all the changes is staying positive and reminding yourself what you have to be thankful for.

Experts say you can even add more people to your Thanksgiving celebrations by picking a time to bring everyone together on a group internet call.

