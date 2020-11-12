Advertisement

Annual Click It or Ticket campaign begins next week

(KY3)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police across Kentucky will be participating in a campaign to enforce the use of seat belts later this month.

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign will run November 16th through November 29th. Drivers are reminded to use their seat belts during the heightened enforcement.

Last year, there were 567 drivers and passengers killed on Kentucky roads. Of those deaths, 300 were not wearing a seat belt or in a car or booster seat.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a majority of deaths happen between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In Kentucky last year, 237 roadway deaths happened at night. Of those, 136 were unrestrained.

According to NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 percent for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60 percent for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the crash forces are felt by the occupant.

For more information, click here.

