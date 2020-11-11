Watch: From Roots to Recovery Telethon

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman is hosting the From Roots to Recovery telethon Wednesday.

The event began at 4 p.m. and live music will take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Performers will include, Ma Crow, Nicholas Jamerson, Tyra Madison, Ron Pen, Brit Taylor, Randy Wilson and The Troublesome Boys.

To donate you can call 606-785-2787.

