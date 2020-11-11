Advertisement

VFW in Letcher County honors veterans with dinner

By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - VFW Post 5829 in Letcher County did their best to continue celebrating fellow veterans on November 11th, a day of remembrance and gratitude.

The post hosted a dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. for all veterans and their guests.

Seating was spaced out to allow social distancing guidelines and other protocols recommended during the coronavirus pandemic. The VFW also offered a drive-thru aspect for the dinner.

“We also are going to be doing a drive thru so they can come. All the veterans with a guest and we will take them a dinner outside,” said Shondra Adams, the President of the Whitesburg Auxiliary.

To request a meal delivered to your car, call (606) 821-2111. The post hopes to serve more than 50 meals, but considered the night a win no matter how many veterans they served.

