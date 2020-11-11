VDH: New COVID-19 death in Wise County, nearly 40 new cases reported in our area

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 179,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 196,506. The number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state stands at 3,474.

Officials reported a new death in Wise County on Wednesday. It is the county’s 12th COVID related death.

Nearly 40 new cases and four new hospitalizations were also reported in the counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Here is the latest information:

Buchanan County – 303 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 194 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 690 cases / 39 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 62 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Wise County – 909 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)