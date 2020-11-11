UK Men’s Basketball inks three during fall signing period

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In a year where a lot has changed, one thing has remained a constant: Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari and his staff have once again begun to build one of the strongest recruiting classes in the country, singing three of the nation’s top players in the early fall signing period. Highly rated prospects Daimion Collins, Nolan Hickman and Bryce Hopkins have all inked national letters of intent with UK.

All three players are consensus four- or five-star prospects and all are ranked in the top 50 by at least one major national recruiting service. They will join the program for the 2021-22 season.

“Our fans have heard me talk a lot about what it means to be ‘Built Different.’ When you talk about this fall class, you’ve got three kids who are built to play here at Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said. "They wanted to be a part of this culture. They wanted to play against other really good players. They didn’t need any promises or guarantees – only the promise that this is going to be the hardest thing they’ve ever done and that we will challenge them to become the best version of themselves.

“This place isn’t for everybody and it takes a certain type of player – a ‘Built Different’ mentality – to come here and be in this competitive environment. These three are ready to take that step.”

With the spring signing period still to go, UK is going to be in the mix for one of the top classes in the nation yet again. Rivals and 247 Sports currently rank UK No. 3 with the three fall signees.

In every season in the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 61 top-50 recruits, 47 top-25 players and 26 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 13 recruiting classes at Kentucky.

The fall signing period began Wednesday and concludes Nov. 18. The spring signing period begins April 14.

UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university.