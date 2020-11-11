’Sometimes we forget’: Johnson County veteran bikes 100 miles for Veterans Day

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the pandemic impacted many of the usual Veterans Day events hosted around the region, one family in Johnson County continued an annual tradition.

Lance Daniels and his wife Suzanne spent Veterans Day riding their bicycles through the streets of Floyd, Johnson, and Magoffin Counties, visiting veterans memorials in each of the counties. They said it was a small thing to do to remind veterans they are not forgotten.

“It doesn’t have to be some big ceremony. It can be something as simple as a phone call to a friend or a family member who served, or continues to serve," Lance said.

Decked out in red, white, and blue, the couple said the day was about honoring the men and women who served or continue to serve the country- something the family knows all about. Lance is a United States Army veteran with more than 29 years of service. Suzanne’s grandfather served in World War I and her father was a Korean War veteran. The couple has three sons; two of the men are Marines, and one is a member of the Coast Guard.

“It’s not just our own family that we’re paying tribute and honor to," said Lance. "It’s to all the veterans who have put that uniform on and who are part of that 1 percent of Americans who raise their right hand and choose to defend this country.”

He said taking time to slow down and acknowledge the work and sacrifices that made freedom possible is something people don’t do enough. The couple said the pandemic and rainy weather were not enough to change their plans for the day.

“They sacrifice so much with their family and their life, trying to protect our rights. So riding in the rain is very little to do to recognize them,” said Suzanne.

Lance said it is also important to remember those who continue to serve on a daily basis.

“It’s every day," Lance said. “It’s every day. And sometimes we forget about that. Not necessarily intentional or anybody’s fault, but just sometimes we forget about that.”

He said the annual ride is all about the veterans and their sacrifice but also serves as a way to help local military families.

Lance works with the Paintsville Veterans Referral Center to collect donations through the ride, using the money to establish scholarships to be awarded to the children of local veterans.

“You know, it’s not going to be a monumental amount," said Lance. "But it will be enough to cover their books or a new computer or just help with some cost towards college or vocational school.”

This year’s donations accumulated enough for two scholarships, which are added to the three scholarships funded during last year’s event. Since Lance said the pandemic did not allow those to be awarded last year, they carried over to this year’s awards.

He said he hopes the team he works with on the project will be able to award those to members of Johnson County’s Class of 2021.

Anyone interested in helping with those funds can donate to the Referral Center in-person or send donations to P.O. Box 1115, Paintsville, Ky. 41420.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.