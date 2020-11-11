Soggy and cooler Veterans Day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After two days of record-breaking warmth, our mild weather is on the way out and rain chances are on the way up.

Today and Tonight

The cold front we’ve talked about for several days has made its way into the mountains and it’s going to make for a pretty soggy, at least at times, Veterans Day. Regardless, make sure you thank a veteran for their service today.

Our daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s will likely happen before noon and temperatures will slowly drop as the day goes on. Once we lose daylight, they will drop a little faster.

The rain will end overnight, but the clouds look to linger into the first part of Thursday. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will be a half and half day. We’ll be dry, but I think cloudy at least through the late morning hours, if not longer. Highs will struggle to get to around 60 before falling into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies Thursday night.

The sunshine returns Friday and lingers into the weekend. We’ll add a few more clouds in Saturday and Sunday and another cold front could arrive by the end of it. Highs on Friday will be close to 60, into the low 60s on Saturday and briefly soar into the mid to upper 60s before the front moves through Sunday.

