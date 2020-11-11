Advertisement

Soggy and cooler Veterans Day ahead

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After two days of record-breaking warmth, our mild weather is on the way out and rain chances are on the way up.

Today and Tonight

The cold front we’ve talked about for several days has made its way into the mountains and it’s going to make for a pretty soggy, at least at times, Veterans Day. Regardless, make sure you thank a veteran for their service today.

Our daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s will likely happen before noon and temperatures will slowly drop as the day goes on. Once we lose daylight, they will drop a little faster.

The rain will end overnight, but the clouds look to linger into the first part of Thursday. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will be a half and half day. We’ll be dry, but I think cloudy at least through the late morning hours, if not longer. Highs will struggle to get to around 60 before falling into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies Thursday night.

The sunshine returns Friday and lingers into the weekend. We’ll add a few more clouds in Saturday and Sunday and another cold front could arrive by the end of it. Highs on Friday will be close to 60, into the low 60s on Saturday and briefly soar into the mid to upper 60s before the front moves through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendations Tuesday
Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Monday Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc....
Regional company expanding to local industrial park, bringing dozens of new jobs
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Tuesday
Whitley County Car Crash
Three people injured following crash in Whitley County
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 10, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 10, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
WYMT Regular Rain
Cold front brings soggy weather Wednesday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
November warmth: One more potentially record breaking day before rain returns