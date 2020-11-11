Socially distanced veterans celebration held in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in Woodford County honored veterans from a safe social distance on Veterans Day.

A drive by parade took place in the community. It started at Daisy Hill Senior Living Community, with cars honking and community members waving. After driving by the building, the group of volunteers went down Main Street to Taylor Manor Nursing Home to do the same.

“We’ve got many many wonderful veterans that are still with us and we need to, to honor them in every way we can,” said event organizer Lillie Cox with Woodford County’s Neighbors Caring for Neighbors.

Organizers said they felt even during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to make sure they did something to recognize their veterans.

“I get excited about anything we can do for our veterans and our residents here in our homes,” Cox said. “Anything we can do to help people through COVID, shut down, lockdown, all that’s been going on that’s what we want to do and we get a kick out of it ourselves.”

Organizers were a little concerned about the weather, but they said it wasn’t going to stop them from recognizing those in the community who served in the United States military.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.