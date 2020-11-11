Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendations Tuesday
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in fatal Laurel County car crash
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Tuesday
Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Monday Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc....
Regional company expanding to local industrial park, bringing dozens of new jobs
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

Trump administration lawyers and GOP state attorneys general say a 2017 Congressional amendment...
Affordable Care Act may survive SCOTUS challenge, removal of mandate
American flag
Belated honors given to 65 veterans who passed during the pandemic
For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Hospital workers struggle to keep up with COVID-19 outbreak in El Paso
The move, which reverses long-standing policy at the Justice Department, allows federal...
AG Barr tells DOJ to investigate allegations of voter fraud