Advertisement

National Guard hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Harlan, donations going to Christ’s Hands

National Guard hosts 'Stuff the Truck' event in Harlan
National Guard hosts 'Stuff the Truck' event in Harlan(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday afternoon, several National Guard recruiters hosted a ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Harlan asking for donations of coats and can goods.

“During these trying times the National Guard is making a continued effort to be involved in our local community with donations of this sort," said Sergeant Logan Anderkin.

Sergeant Anderkin says it is the National Guard’s mission to serve those around them and give back to the community.

“We work with local community organizations to help get help out to the community in every way that we can," said Sgt. Anderkin.

This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food and clothing is higher than ever.

“During this pandemic, we have all seen and experienced in some shape or form a want or a need for items that we didn’t have the ability to get. Thankfully my job is secure other people may not be that fortunate and they do need assistance and this is a way to give back to them and make sure that they’re okay during these times," said Sgt. Anderkin.

All the donations are going to Christ’s Hands, a soup kitchen located in Harlan.

Christ’s Hands serves the community in many ways, including free meals Monday thru Friday, a food pantry, and any items people may need.

Director Bryan Towll says the purpose of the organization is to promote the knowledge of Jesus through service.

“We’re able to share Christ and the hope that he brings for people who come in need of one thing or another," said Towll.

During the pandemic, their needs have increased, but the donations have decreased.

“We do survive by donations and our pantry is kind of thin right now and so everything that comes in through this will go and fill the shelves of our kitchen so it’s much needed," said Towll.

As the winter months approach, Towll says they will be in need of more items, especially coats.

“It’s a lot nicer to give someone a new coat to give them hope than an old coat and so both are helpful but new coats are really nice," said Towll.

The National Guard will be hosting more ‘Stuff the Truck’ events. One will be at the Middlesboro Walmart on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

They will also be in Barbourville Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendation Tuesday
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

Smoking
Local hospitals discuss ‘opportunity to make a difference’ as lung cancer burdens Kentucky- 6 p.m.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn discusses COVID-19 during Tuesday's news conference.
‘COVID is here! It’s not going away for some time': Pikeville Medical Center representatives discuss COVID-19 spike
The former LMPD officer who was fired following the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment...
Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
Red River Gorge
Red River Gorge sees new problems as 2020 brings increase of visitors