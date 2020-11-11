National Guard hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Harlan, donations going to Christ’s Hands

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday afternoon, several National Guard recruiters hosted a ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Harlan asking for donations of coats and can goods.

“During these trying times the National Guard is making a continued effort to be involved in our local community with donations of this sort," said Sergeant Logan Anderkin.

Sergeant Anderkin says it is the National Guard’s mission to serve those around them and give back to the community.

“We work with local community organizations to help get help out to the community in every way that we can," said Sgt. Anderkin.

This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food and clothing is higher than ever.

“During this pandemic, we have all seen and experienced in some shape or form a want or a need for items that we didn’t have the ability to get. Thankfully my job is secure other people may not be that fortunate and they do need assistance and this is a way to give back to them and make sure that they’re okay during these times," said Sgt. Anderkin.

All the donations are going to Christ’s Hands, a soup kitchen located in Harlan.

Christ’s Hands serves the community in many ways, including free meals Monday thru Friday, a food pantry, and any items people may need.

Director Bryan Towll says the purpose of the organization is to promote the knowledge of Jesus through service.

“We’re able to share Christ and the hope that he brings for people who come in need of one thing or another," said Towll.

During the pandemic, their needs have increased, but the donations have decreased.

“We do survive by donations and our pantry is kind of thin right now and so everything that comes in through this will go and fill the shelves of our kitchen so it’s much needed," said Towll.

As the winter months approach, Towll says they will be in need of more items, especially coats.

“It’s a lot nicer to give someone a new coat to give them hope than an old coat and so both are helpful but new coats are really nice," said Towll.

The National Guard will be hosting more ‘Stuff the Truck’ events. One will be at the Middlesboro Walmart on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

They will also be in Barbourville Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.