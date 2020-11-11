Local Kentucky business finalist in contest

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Invest 606 announced their finalists for the Accelerator to Win contest.

In partnership with the University of the Cumberlands, the James Graham Brown Foundation, and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Invest 606 provides support to local businesses in southern and eastern Kentucky.

The Accelerator to Win contest will allow the eight finalists a chance to win up to $30,000 dollars in cash prizes. A $15,000 grand prize, $7,500 second prize, and $3,500 third prize will be awarded to the eight finalists completing the accelerator, along with thousands of dollars in other cash and in-kind prizes.

One of the finalists is Turtle Farm Pottery in Wolfe County.

“It’s been tough having a business this year and we’re really excited to have a little help, a little structure, a little leadership from an outside organization. So, we’re really excited to be a part of the program.” Co-owner Casey Papendick said.

Other businesses have expressed their thoughts on being a finalist in the Invest 606′s contest.

“We look forward to taking advantage of all Invest 606 has to offer. The future is bright here in Appalachia!” Chocolat Inn & Café Owners Dustin and Mai Cornett said.

“Being recognized as a small growing business is sometimes the strength you need to push on to the next day, especially during these crazy times.” Maysville Brewing Company Co-founder Tiffany Fields said.

“We feel so blessed to be finalists in Invest 606 this year! Their support gives us hope for our small business to make it through this pandemic.” Mr. Tibbs' Trading Company Owners Tim and Ruthie Caldwell said.

Over the next six months, the finalists will complete an individualized and flexible training plan. Those plans will be presented to the public at a Demo Day on January 16th, 2021 in Pikeville. The Final Pitch contest will be held on April 17th in Williamsburg.

