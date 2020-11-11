Leslie County DAV honors and celebrates veterans

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) held a Veterans Day event on Main Street in Downtown Hyden.

“It just fills your heart up that people would come out and support the cause of the veterans, it just makes it better," said Leslie County DAV Commander William Roberts.

Roberts said schools normally invite the veterans to dinner but that changed due to COVID-19. He said the rain did not stop them from honoring our nation’s veterans.

“We still come out and put a small honor up for World War II, World War I, and the Korean, and the Vietnam conflict," added Roberts.

Asia Fields attended the event to honor her grandfather who is a veteran.

“To honor the men and women that’s fought for our country," said Fields. “It means a lot and everybody knows him, he’s just a good man, every one of them are,” added Fields.

Fields said she remembers the stories her grandfather would tell her about his time in the service when she was growing up.

“He was, he still is really proud of everything that’s going on," said Fields.

Roberts said it is important for our country to remember our veterans.

“We need our veterans, and we need the young ones that’s going into the Military for that to mean something to them," said Roberts. “Going into the Military knowing that they would be supported once they are there and once they leave the service,” added Roberts.

