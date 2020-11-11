Advertisement

Laurel County pair arrested on drug charges

Jeffrey Philpot (left) and Rhonda Bryant (right) were arrested on drug charges early Tuesday...
Jeffrey Philpot (left) and Rhonda Bryant (right) were arrested on drug charges early Tuesday morning.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man and woman were arrested in Laurel County Tuesday morning and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Around 3:00 Tuesday morning, Laurel County Deputies observed 47-year-old Jeffrey Philpot and 33-year-old Rhonda Bryant getting out of an SUV when Philpot tried to throw away two items.

Upon being given consent to search the SUV, deputies also located a clear baggie of a leafy green substance under the vehicle, as well as a black sipper container which contained several syringes, a white crystal-like substance in a tied-off baggie, and 0.5 mg of Clonazepam in a tied off baggie.

One of the syringes was found to have an orange liquid in it, which was later tested and found to be positive for the presence of meth, according to a field test kit. Philpot admitted that these were his.

Deputies also found a cell phone box in the jack storage compartment of the SUV, which contained a spoon with a crystal-like residue believed to be meth. Deputies also found a scale hidden inside the vehicle’s console, along with a zipper bag containing a syringe, a torn-off baggie, and a small pipe tool. Another zipper bag was also found containing an unused glass smoking pipe.

Philpot was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendation Tuesday
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

National Guard hosts 'Stuff the Truck' event in Harlan
National Guard hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Harlan, donations going to Christ’s Hands
Appalachian Artisan Center Telethon
Appalachian Artisan Center set to host 'From Roots to Recovery’ telethon
Highlands ARH is working to spread information and screening opportunities to the area.
Local hospitals discuss ‘opportunity to make a difference’ as lung cancer burdens Kentucky
Larry Turner is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Whitesburg man accused of assaulting girlfriend