Laurel County pair arrested on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man and woman were arrested in Laurel County Tuesday morning and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Around 3:00 Tuesday morning, Laurel County Deputies observed 47-year-old Jeffrey Philpot and 33-year-old Rhonda Bryant getting out of an SUV when Philpot tried to throw away two items.

Upon being given consent to search the SUV, deputies also located a clear baggie of a leafy green substance under the vehicle, as well as a black sipper container which contained several syringes, a white crystal-like substance in a tied-off baggie, and 0.5 mg of Clonazepam in a tied off baggie.

One of the syringes was found to have an orange liquid in it, which was later tested and found to be positive for the presence of meth, according to a field test kit. Philpot admitted that these were his.

Deputies also found a cell phone box in the jack storage compartment of the SUV, which contained a spoon with a crystal-like residue believed to be meth. Deputies also found a scale hidden inside the vehicle’s console, along with a zipper bag containing a syringe, a torn-off baggie, and a small pipe tool. Another zipper bag was also found containing an unused glass smoking pipe.

Philpot was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

