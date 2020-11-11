Humana commits to hiring 600 more veterans in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Health insurer Humana Inc. says it plans to hire an additional 600 military veterans and 150 military spouses in Kentucky during the next four years. Gov. Andy Beshear says Humana’s announcement is an example of how businesses can turn “our gratitude into action” by hiring veterans. The governor joined Humana executives for the virtual announcement Tuesday. Humana is based in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s also the type of job creation that Kentucky’s leaders are hoping will be repeated throughout the business sector to heal an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.