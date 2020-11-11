Governor Beshear: ‘This entire state is in danger’ as Kentucky reports another record number of new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a briefing today due to Veterans Day but did report Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers.

The governor announced 2,700 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate climbed to 8.12 percent.

This is the state’s highest-ever daily number of cases. The governor said every Kentuckian needs to start taking this more seriously and warned that Kentuckians are in greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than before.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 127,344 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,604.

Gov. Beshear’s office also mentioned that there was limited reporting on Wednesday and that a full update would be released on Thursday.

In honor of the holiday, the governor also thanked Veterans in our community.

“For their service to this country and to this commonwealth, we are deeply, deeply grateful.”

He also gave an update on the Brent Spence Bridge.

“Our Transportation Cabinet is utilizing unmanned aerial systems equipment to aid in the inspection of the structure so we can do that safely, determine the amount of damage and start to get to work on repairs,” said Gov. Beshear. “The debris is the obstacle for inspections to begin; the bridge’s temperature is no longer the obstacle.”

