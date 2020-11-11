Advertisement

Gov. Beshear joins 19 states in fight to defend Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on the validity of the Affordable Care Act...
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on the validity of the Affordable Care Act following a challenge posed by the Trump Administration. (Source: CNN)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is adding his support to the defense of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), stressing the importance of healthcare during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as well as for the nearly 1.8 million Kentuckians benefiting from the statute. He is joined by leaders from 19 other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a virtual hearing Tuesday as the justices take on whether or not to uphold the Obama-era law that guarantees health coverage for more than 130 million Americans with preexisting health conditions. Another 12 million people have coverage through the law’s Medicaid expansion.

The Associated Press reports that Republican attorneys general in 18 states, as well as the Trump Administration, want the ACA to be struck down, as it mandates all Americans to have health insurance. President Trump and conservatives nationwide have said the mandate is unconstitutional and raises premiums for private insurance companies.

In a statement, Beshear expressed his reasoning behind backing the ACA. It states:

“I believe health care is a basic human right and want to ensure every Kentuckian has access to quality, affordable care. Eliminating coverage and protections at the height of this pandemic, which has hospitalized almost 8,000 Kentuckians, could be devastating for these families and our health care system. We have to ensure the more than 100,000 Kentuckians who have contracted COVID and all Kentuckians receive the care they deserve and are not a diagnosis away from financial ruin.”

Beshear first took on defending the ACA while he was the attorney general for Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendations Tuesday
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in fatal Laurel County car crash
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Tuesday
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis pleads guilty to murder
Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Monday Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc....
Regional company expanding to local industrial park, bringing dozens of new jobs

Latest News

VDH: New COVID-19 death in Wise County, nearly 40 new cases reported in our area
American flag
Belated honors given to 65 veterans who died during the pandemic
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy and cooler Veterans Day ahead
People decorate for Christmas early this year to spread joy amid a pandemic
People decorate for Christmas early to spread joy amid the pandemic