Gov. Beshear joins 19 states in fight to defend Affordable Care Act

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is adding his support to the defense of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), stressing the importance of healthcare during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as well as for the nearly 1.8 million Kentuckians benefiting from the statute. He is joined by leaders from 19 other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a virtual hearing Tuesday as the justices take on whether or not to uphold the Obama-era law that guarantees health coverage for more than 130 million Americans with preexisting health conditions. Another 12 million people have coverage through the law’s Medicaid expansion.

The Associated Press reports that Republican attorneys general in 18 states, as well as the Trump Administration, want the ACA to be struck down, as it mandates all Americans to have health insurance. President Trump and conservatives nationwide have said the mandate is unconstitutional and raises premiums for private insurance companies.

In a statement, Beshear expressed his reasoning behind backing the ACA. It states:

“I believe health care is a basic human right and want to ensure every Kentuckian has access to quality, affordable care. Eliminating coverage and protections at the height of this pandemic, which has hospitalized almost 8,000 Kentuckians, could be devastating for these families and our health care system. We have to ensure the more than 100,000 Kentuckians who have contracted COVID and all Kentuckians receive the care they deserve and are not a diagnosis away from financial ruin.”

Beshear first took on defending the ACA while he was the attorney general for Kentucky.

