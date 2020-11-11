Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.

Researchers found only 66 newborns out of 10,000 births contracted COVID-19.

Of those cases, less than half experienced a severe infection and almost all of the newborns were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this should allow mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

