Advertisement

Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID

A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.

Researchers found only 66 newborns out of 10,000 births contracted COVID-19.

Of those cases, less than half experienced a severe infection and almost all of the newborns were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this should allow mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear gives Thanksgiving recommendations Tuesday
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in fatal Laurel County car crash
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Tuesday
Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Monday Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc....
Regional company expanding to local industrial park, bringing dozens of new jobs
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

American flag
Belated honors given to 65 veterans who passed during the pandemic
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy and cooler Veterans Day ahead
People decorate for Christmas early this year to spread joy amid a pandemic
People decorate for Christmas early to spread joy amid the pandemic
More people are decorating for Christmas early this year (WBKO)
People are putting up Christmas decorations early this year because of pandemic
‘COVID is here! It’s not going away for some time': Pikeville Medical Center representatives...
‘COVID is here! It’s not going away for some time': Pikeville Medical Center representatives discuss