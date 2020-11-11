Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Hwy. 119 in Bell County

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALVIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly two-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of Hwy. 119 in Bell County Wednesday morning.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams tells WYMT the crash happened in the Calvin community nine miles past Mile Marker 9.

Williams said at least one person is dead.

Both lanes of Hwy. 119 are closed.

We are told the crash happened between a garbage truck and another vehicle.

This is a developing story.

