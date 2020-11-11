‘COVID is here! It’s not going away for some time': Pikeville Medical Center representatives discuss COVID-19 spike

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center hosted a news conference Tuesday asking the public to remember that the pandemic is not over.

Pike County has been in the red zone for weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to increase. And according to PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn, the hospital is seeing an increase of ICU patients in its COVID-19 unit.

“This really isn’t about politics. It’s about the data. It’s about what we’re being faced with now every single day,” said Blackburn. “We have to make sure that not only are we doing everything we can to ensure that we’re providing the best product during these unprecedented times, but also that we’re staying engaged with the community.”

Blackburn said he urges the people across the region to take the virus seriously and do their part.

“COVID is here. It’s not going away for some time," Blackburn said. "And we have to do everything that we possibly can as a community- as a caring community- to combat it and to protect our neighbor.”

During the news conference, Blackburn shared data from the hospital saying Pike County has seen 1,288 cases of COVID-19, with 399 active cases and 877 recoveries. The county has also seen 14 deaths- nine of those in the last week.

“We got out, we got a little bit complacent I think,” said Blackburn. “And because of that, you see a tremendous spike in the last several weeks.”

Blackburn showed a monthly breakdown of positive cases in the hospital, showing growth from one case on April 1 to 795 cases on November 9. Since November 1, PMC has seen an increase of 141 cases.

“We’re alarmed and concerned,” Blackburn said. “We have more health concerns. We have a lot more at-risk patients.”

The hospital currently has 54 patients in its COVID unit- 17 of those in the ICU, with 12 on ventilators. Blackburn said it is up to the public to make changes to keep those numbers down.

“What we’re talking about today isn’t a panic. What we decided was to come out today to educate our community, based upon the numbers that we have internally. So that you’ll see that this is real," Blackburn said. "If we do what we should be doing to protect our neighbor, that we can flatten the curve.”

Blackburn said testing has been steady, but there has been no major increase to warrant a jump in cases. He said it is more likely that people are being more relaxed with red zone recommendations and the 5C Plan.

PMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum said the public needs to act now to decide what the community looks like by the holidays.

“The things that you’ve heard about early on? Those are still issues,” said Dr. Crum. “If you look at current projections, the hospital systems in the state could be overwhelmed. That really could happen.”

According to Blackburn, an increase in cases is dangerous for the community, as well as the hospital, since an increase in ICU patients can lead to dangerous territory. But, even with a national shortage of personnel, he said PMC is capable and prepared to handle whatever comes.

But, Crum stressed, there is no way to know how bad things will get if people continue to disregard their “duty."

“A lot of people take a position that they’re not worried about it,” said Dr. Crum. “But the real position should be that you need to be cautious because you’re trying to protect someone else.”

According to Balckburn and Crum, said the guidance from Team Kentucky and the Pike County Health Department should be everyone’s focus in the days to come, working toward a better outcome for the people who are at risk in the community.

