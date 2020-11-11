Cooling off as cold front moves out of the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue tonight as a cold front moves out of the mountains tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We’ve seen those pockets of heavy rain throughout the day but they should start to dissipate throughout the evening and overnight hours. We’ll hang onto the gloomy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Cooler air arrives Thursday behind the cold front. Highs will only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll start out with clouds tomorrow but hopefully, we can start to see those cloud clear out by the afternoon/evening hours. Overnight low will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Friday with highs remaining in the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Highs will remain in the lower 60s Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night allowing temperatures to only drop into the mid-50s.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing a few more showers back into the mountains. It might be a windy day as that cold front approaches. Highs will get back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday, but after this front moves through we will cool back off into the 50s for highs for the new workweek.

