Brent Spence Bridge will be closed ‘for several days at best,’ Gov. Beshear says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Truck crashes and fires that shut down both sides of Interstate 71/75 and the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday will keep it closed for several days at best, Gov. Beshear announced.

“We ought to be prepared for more disruption than that. We are fully committed to getting it back into service. We are going to need your patience,” he said.

Earlier, Covington police said it would remain closed “for an extended period of time.”

Northbound I-71/75 also is closed to motorists on both east and westbound I-275 in Fort Mitchell due to the bridge incident, Kenton County dispatchers say. This detour may be in effect for possibly days, they say.

“The Brent Spence Bridge is a vital component of our national highway system. A closure of any length will have a huge impact on the people who live and work in this region. The Ohio Department of Transportation is working closely with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Federal Highway Administration to keep people and goods moving in the region and we will assist Kentucky in any way we can in order to get the bridge repaired and reopened quickly and safely,” Ohio Department of Transportation Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks said.

All emergency workers were ordered off the bridge at 8:45 a.m. until it can be “deemed structurally sound,” police wrote in a news release.

Beshear said the bridge is still not safe for inspectors to get to work because the fire and chemical leak was too hot.

The Brent Spence Bridge carries some 180,000 vehicles a day over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

“The wreckage from the accident remains on the bridge. We are expecting the bridge to be closed for an extended period of time. At this point we are projecting today at a minimum,” the release states.

“In addition, all river traffic in the downtown area has been shut down. It will take some time for inspectors to determine any damage to the structure of the bridge, to have crews clear the wreckage and then repair any damage to the bridge itself,” police continued.

“We are asking everyone to plan ahead and find an alternate route to and from the downtown Cincinnati area. Northbound traffic has been diverted to I-275 eastbound to I471 north. This has caused an increase in traffic on these interstates. We ask drivers to avoid the area but if you must travel through, please allow extra time for travel and be patient. We will update the condition and closure timeframe of the Brent Spence Bridge as we get further information.”

Beshear is encouraging employers to have employees work from home, who aren’t already doing so with the pandmic. Or he suggested having employees work different shifts to lessen the impact on traffic.

He says officials are continuing to look at various options for the bridge long-term.

“It is fair to say this underscores where we need to a place with full community buy-in on both sides of the river,” Beshear said.

Two trucks collided in the northbound lanes on the lower deck of the bridge about 2:45 a.m., Covington police said.

Officers say when they arrived, they found both trucks fully engulfed in flames.

The Covington Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames, but the fire continued to burn for more than two hours, police say.

Due to the temperature and the duration of the fire, the upper deck on the bridge along the southbound lanes also has damage.

Police say they later discovered one of the trucks - a box truck - was hauling 44 pounds of liquid potassium hydroxide, which contributed to the heat and duration of the fire. The trucks also had diesel fuel.

Investigators were able to locate the drivers of both vehicles and there were no injuries. There also is no danger to the public from the burning of the potassium hydroxide, police say.

But the impact to traffic will be felt all day, if not days, as the bridge remains closed. It is a major artery connection downtown Cincinnati to northern Kentucky over the Ohio River.

The Brent Spence Bridge carries about 160,000 vehicles per day, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website.

Major traffic impacts this morning due to an accident/hazmat incident on the northbound (lower deck) of the I-75, Brent Spence Bridge, entering @CityOfCincy. Expect lengthy delays & detours as I-75 north & southbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/cum9C1KSNv — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 11, 2020

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Alison Montoya | November 11, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 1:40 PM

Gov. Beshear provides update on incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge

Long-term impact of truck fire on Brent Spence

All traffic was cleared off the bridge as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

Accident investigators from Covington Police and the Kenton County S.T.A.R. (Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction) Team are investigating this incident.

Earlier, traffic was detoured off northbound I-71/75 onto the Kyles Lane exit before police moved that up to I-275.

You can detour onto I-471, I-71, I-74 and I-275 and U.S. 50 but expect heavier-than-normal traffic, especially on I-471 and I-71.

You also can take Big Mac Bridge (Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) southbound into northern Kentucky and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, the Suspension Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge northbound into downtown Cincinnati.

