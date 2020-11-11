Advertisement

Belated honors given to 65 veterans who passed during the pandemic

American flag
American flag(WHSV)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – The world has seen delayed birthdays, weddings, and graduations due to COVID-19. Some families dealt with the heavy weight of burying men and women who fought and served in our wars, without the proper recognition and services. For some families, it was a more than a six-month delay. However Tuesday, families finally got the opportunity to celebrate the life, mourn the loss and honor the service of their veteran.

Funeral honors were placed on hold at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Services were allowed to restart in June. The Fort Knox Casualty Assistance Center and staff of Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central came together to devise a plan to ensure veterans who recently passed received the honors they deserve.

The ceremony was a belated moment for families left behind and souls lost during a period when parts of our world shut down. At the Veterans Cemetery in Fort Knox, Roxy and her siblings watched their brother, Flourney Robinson Jr., finally receive his final salute. The family grew up in Louisville.

“Having this opportunity to where they acknowledge his service and did the military honors I didn’t mind coming out just for this,” Roxy said. “It was also like it brought me closure.”

Robinson was 64 years old when he passed. His sisters said he served in the United States Army as a chef for four years. Robinson’s family said his strength carried over, strength he gained growing up with six sisters. When he came out of the Army he then served his family and community.

“I am speechless trying to really describe his personality,” Robinson’s younger sister said. he was very bold, spirited, very vocal outgoing and protective about his sisters."

Missing him and missing out on a fulfilled farewell, Robinson’s sisters felt shortchanged in March. Tuesday they were able to leave love and coins behind the right way.

There were four ceremonies Tuesday honoring the 65 veterans. Each ceremony featured the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Honor Guard, funeral honors as well as remarks from a Fort Knox senior leader.

