Appalachian Artisan Center set to host 'From Roots to Recovery’ telethon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, the Appalachian Artisan Center will host a live telethon which you can watch here on our website.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will highlight many local artists, all leading up to live music from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Performers will include, Ma Crow, Nicholas Jamerson, Tyra Madison, Ron Pen, Brit Taylor, Randy Wilson and The Troublesome Boys.

Development Director Chris Boyd, says the telethon is called ‘From Roots to Recovery’ for two reasons. One being the Culture to Recovery program which uses art to help addicts in their recovery process. The second, for economic recovery in the region as well.

Boyd says every donation is priceless because of the recovery that happens at the center.

“Their money helps fund the projects that allow them to stay healthy to pursue new careers, to know that they helped in the healing process. I think they would understand how every single dollar I mean truly as small as a dollar makes a difference," said Boyd.

Boyd says the money raised will help fund their endowment so the organization and programs will continue.

The Appalachian Artisan Center offers many classes and programs for all ages including ceramics, luthiery and blacksmithing.

To donate you can call 606-785-2787.

You can watch live on WYMT from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

