98-year-old veteran honored at Mt. Sterling Ceremony

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Veterans Day we are honoring the service of so many men and women who have fought for our country.

In Montgomery County, a 98-year-old World War ll Veteran was honored with the Quilt of Valor Award.

The foundation honors service members and veterans.

George Garrett was serving in the Army on D-Day.

“The words that I speak, how I treat people is my bond. A good name, realize, and knowing that God sits high and looks low. Everything I do. Trust, obey, and I stand before you 98 years. The same God looked over me 98 years hasn’t left me,” he said.

Mr. Garrett is a recipient of the Bronze Star.

