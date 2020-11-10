Advertisement

WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky’s COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.

So, we went back to October 1 and took those numbers and compared them to the latest statistics.

When we look at the number of cases, Kentucky saw a 43 percent increase. But West Virginia and Indiana actually had a slightly higher increase, whole Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee had lower percentages.

When we look at the number of deaths, Kentucky is now up to more than 1,500. That’s a 32 percent increase since October 1.

When we look at our neighbors, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. all had higher increases in the number of deaths. Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Virginia had smaller percentage increases.

And when it comes to testing, we hear often from Dr. Steven Stack and Governor Andy Beshear about the importance of testing.

Looking at our numbers, we have an increase there, up almost 38 percent. That falls well short in the increase in testing going on in Indiana and Missouri. They’ve increased testing by more than 50 percent.

Our other neighbors all had smaller percentage increases in the number of new tests.

The governor continues to talk about the importance of testing and contact tracing, and following social distancing guidelines. He wants our overall case count percentage to start to fall.

