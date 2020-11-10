Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday more than a year after he announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Earlier this year, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer and U.S. Representative John Lewis died months after announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths, data from the American Cancer Society shows.

This year, about 57,600 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and about 47,050 will die from it. The cancer is also slightly more common in men than in women.

Doctors say pancreatic cancer is so lethal because during the early stages when a malignant tumor would be treatable, there are usually no symptoms.

“Two-thirds of people are diagnosed at an advanced stage,” Dr. Michael Driscoll from Norton Cancer Institute explained to WAVE 3 News. “The survival rates for pancreatic cancer tend to be poor.”

Heather Lilla has become familiar with the disease. It was 2009 when Lilla’s friend Mike got the diagnosis that he had pancreatic cancer; he died 18 months later at 48 years old.

“He was the glue to our friendship group,” Lilla told WAVE 3 News. “He passed away on his daughter’s birthday in September 2010.”

The loss caused Lilla to be a part of an organization called Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also known as Pan Can. Her mission is to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer and to give hope to others who are battling the disease.

“You have to advocate for your own health and your own body,” Lilla said.

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer include abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin, Driscoll said.

Risk factors include tobacco use, being overweight, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, age, race, family history, and inherited genetic syndromes. Driscoll also said African Americans are slightly more likely to develop pancreatic cancer.

There are screening tools for other cancers like breast and colon but, for pancreatic cancer, there isn’t.

“There have been some things that have come out in the form of blood tests, breath tests even but, nothing that has been adopted in a widespread nationalized program,” Dr. Driscoll said.

Pancreatic cancer treatment options are chosen based on the extent of cancer. Options may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these.

