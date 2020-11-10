Whitesburg man accused of assaulting girlfriend

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg man is arrested following an investigation in Laurel County.

Police say 34-year-old Larry W. Turner is charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault after strangling and assaulting his girlfriend.

Deputies say Turner’s girlfriend had injuries to her head, face, neck and arms. The victim was not taken to the hospital.

Turner is being held on a $25,000 bond.

