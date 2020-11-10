Advertisement

Whitesburg man accused of assaulting girlfriend

Larry Turner is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Larry Turner is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.(Claudette Enriquez | WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg man is arrested following an investigation in Laurel County.

Police say 34-year-old Larry W. Turner is charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault after strangling and assaulting his girlfriend.

Deputies say Turner’s girlfriend had injuries to her head, face, neck and arms. The victim was not taken to the hospital.

Turner is being held on a $25,000 bond.

