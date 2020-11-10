U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, visits Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Crafts, stopped in Corbin on Tuesday to speak to the Southeastern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“As the U.S. UN Ambassador one of my main priorities is to protect American taxpayers and Kentucky taxpayers dollars at the UN and that’s by really encouraging transparency actually demanding transparency," said Ambassador Craft. “Countries think Americans when we arrive they know there’s hope. That’s been one of the most for filling things for me as an American.”

Craft is a third-generation Kentuckian, emphasizing the importance of accountability and efficiency throughout her work with nations around the globe but never forgetting where it all started.

“To be able to talk to mothers that want the same things that we want for our children it will forever stay with me and I learned that you can’t get back on that plane and shut the door," said Ambassador Craft. “You know I always tell people that regardless of how long I serve I’ve got my tennis shoes on and I’m going to put them together and come home. There’s really no better place to start from Kentucky and there’s no better place to come back to then Kentucky.”

Craft is encouraging others along the way and hoping to inspire others to seek every opportunity.

“Surround yourself with people that are smarter, people that can say no to you, people that you respect, ask a lot of questions.”

