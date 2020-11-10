Two arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were attested on Sunday, November 8, on Aspen Court in Somerset.

37-year-old Gary Hudson and 42-year-old Teri L. Eden were pulled over by Deputy Nick Barber for speeding.

While deputies were investigating, they found 32 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine. .86 grams of Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with items used for selling narcotics and drug paraphernalia for the illegal use of drugs.

Hudson was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, fleeing or evading, reckless driving, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to or improper signal.

Eden was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Both Hudson and Eden were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Their court date is set for November 18, 2020.

