Three people extricated from cars after crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a car crash involving two cars Monday evening.

On Facebook, fire department officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and the entrance to 3041.

One person was removed from one car. Two other people were extricated from another car.

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the Corbin Arena and set up a landing zone for PHI 1 and PHI 2 air medical helicopters. One patient was also transported to Air Evac base for transport by air medical.

