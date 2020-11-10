Advertisement

Tenn. Housing Development Agency helping down payment costs in six East Tenn. counties

THDA grant helps downpayment assistance for homebuyers in six East Tenn. counties
THDA grant helps downpayment assistance for homebuyers in six East Tenn. counties(TCAC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded grant funds to Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation that will help with down payment assistance to purchase a new home.

According to a release, the $500,000 grant from TDHA will allow TDAC to provide assistance up to $14,999 to cover downpayment and closing costs for eligible first-time homebuyers in Cocke, Hamblen, Grainger, Jefferson, Claiborne and Union counties.

“A downpayment is often the biggest hurdle to overcome for working families wanting to buy a home,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “These funds will allow first-time homebuyers who would otherwise be able to afford a mortgage payment to overcome that obstacle.”

TDAC Executive Director Retha Patton said the grant will be used to help low-to-moderate income families, with the exact amount awarded based on the gap needed to cover the buyer’s downpayment and closing costs.

“A majority of lower-income buyers do not have the savings necessary to pay the closing costs,” said Patton. “So they don’t feel like they can buy. We feel like this opens a lot of doors for homeownership for people.”

Patton said the eligible buyers will need to put in a minimum of one percent of the home’s value, with any costs outside of the closing costs qualifying. Patton said the income levels needed to qualify for the program vary by county and depend on the size of the purchaser’s household.

“We’re ready to start administering this now and are just waiting on clients to help,” Patton said. “We think this program will help these communities because it gets people out of renting and helps them steady their monthly expenses, while at the same time giving them an opportunity to become more tied to their community as a homeowner.”

For more information visit TCAC here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday
Officials with AHF Products announced a $2.5 million expansion project Monday that will bring...
Southern Kentucky flooring manufacturer planning $2.5 million dollar expansion
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
Health officials encourage Kentuckians to limit family gatherings during holidays
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial. Photo...
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Police, firefighters investigating after ‘very suspicious’ fires at vacant Wise County homes
WYMT Partly Cloudy
November warmth: One more potentially record breaking day before rain returns