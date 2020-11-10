Team of the Week: Shelby Valley Wildcats
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
(WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats earned team of the week honors after their win over Fleming County 43-27. Shelby Valley was down 27-0 and responded with 47 unanswered points.
The Wildcats ended the regular season 7-2, one of the few teams in the mounts that played a nine-game schedule.
Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne broke a school record for single-season passing yards and touchdowns. So far this season he has more than 1,586 passing yards.
