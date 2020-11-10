Senator Rand Paul visits WKU’s campus following the election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul visited WKU’s campus to say a few words following the election.

The senator and his wife met with a campus book club to talk about their book, “The Case Against Socialism,” and to address the outcome of the election and how we will move forward.

On the topic of voter fraud, Senator Paul said the recounts are within the President’s right and further evaluation will determine if there was any fraud, let alone a significant amount.

“I don’t know if there was fraud, but we ought to investigate if there was fraud. If there were a million votes cast in Pennsylvania absentee, should we not make sure that they are eligible voters, if they were supposed to sign the form, should the form be signed, see if the postmark was checked that it was postmarked before the election?" Senator Paul remarked.

Senator Paul says he expects good collaboration regardless of the election’s result.

As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares his own COVID-19 plan, Senator Rand Paul also commented on the idea of a wide-spread mask mandate.

“I think centralized decision making, or assessment, or risk and generalizing is wrong. I think each individual should get to make their own choice on what those risks are. And people say, oh, what if you want to go see your grandparents? Wear a mask if you want to see your grandparents.”

Senator Rand Paul emphasized the idea of COVID-19 “immunity” several times while speaking. He said he believes the people who are re-infected will be an exception to the overall rule.

