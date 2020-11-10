Regional company expanding to local industrial park, bringing dozens of new jobs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new tenant will soon join the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park in Pikeville.

City officials announced Monday Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc. will lease and develop a building under construction at the park.

The facility will house the company’s corporate offices and bring in a mixed materials plant from West Virginia.

"The people behind the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park are changing the way Pikeville does business, for the better, "said Shannon Wright, President/CEO of Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc. “Our move to KEIP is a major milestone, not just in terms of growing our business and creating new jobs, but in seeing this transformative project come to fruition in the town we call home. We share KEIP’s commitment to creating a more prosperous community and are grateful for their continued support.”

Officials say the expansion will immediately create 40 new jobs, with 20 additional jobs planned for the future. That is in addition to the 250 employees Wright already has in the region.

“We are excited to welcome the Wright Companies and their portfolio of businesses to our facilities,” said Jill Fraley Dotson, Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Pikeville. “This partnership represents the type of anchor tenant we want at KEIP: a proven, company with global reach and a long track record of creating jobs.”

An Abandoned Mine Land grant from the state is being used to construct the building, which is scheduled to be completed by April 2021.

